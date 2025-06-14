Government Is Considering Russian SU-57E Offer As Stop Gap: Reports

New Delhi:India faces a critical decision in modernizing it's air fighter fleet as regional rivals accelerate their fifth-generation fighter programs. With Pakistan set to receive China’s J-35 stealth jets by early 2026, and India’s indigenous AMCA fighter delayed until at least 2035, New Delhi must choose between two foreign options: Russia’s Su-57E and America’s F-35.

According to a report by CNBC 18, the government is not looking at buying the American F-35 fighter jets. Instead, seriously considering the Russian Sukhoi Su-57E aircraft offer.

India has officially received a comprehensive offer from Russia for the Su-57E fifth-generation stealth fighter jet. In contrast, while there have been verbal indications from U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance expressing willingness to offer the F-35 to India, there is no official or formal proposal from the American side as of now.

Pakistan will gain limited fifth-generation capabilities through 40 J-35A fighters, featuring Stealth design (though effectiveness remains debated) Advanced avionics and radar systems Compatibility with Chinese PL-15 and PL-17 long-range BVR missiles While not matching top-tier stealth jets, these aircraft will still outperform India’s current 4.5-gen fighters like the Rafale and Su-30MKI in radar evasion and sensor fusion.

The Russian Su-57E is seen as a practical choice for India’s short-term need for a fifth-generation fighter jet. One big plus is that it can be built in India using the same assembly lines where the Su-30MKI jets are made, which saves time and helps Indian industry. Another advantage is that the Su-57E can be integrated with Indian-made weapons like the Astra missile and Rudram anti-radiation missile and indo-Russian Brahmos missiles. Russia is also willing to do full transfer of technology. On top of that, the Su-57E is cheaper to buy than the American F-35.

However, there are some problems. The Su-57E’s stealth ability isn’t as good as the F-35, so it might be easier for enemy radars to detect. Also, the jet still uses older engines (AL-41F1), because the newer, better engines (AL-51F1) are still on trial. So, while the Su-57E gives India more control and is easier to build and upgrade at home, it may not be as invisible or advanced as some other fifth-generation fighters.



The American F-35 is known for it's stealth, making it very hard for enemy radars to spot. Its stealth design uses special shapes and coatings, and it keeps weapons and fuel inside the jet to stay hidden from radar. The F-35 also has some of the best sensors in the world, giving pilots a clear view of the battlefield and letting them share information with allies easily. It’s also designed to work smoothly with NATO countries and their systems.

But there are some big drawbacks for India. The F-35’s software updates and changes need approval from the U.S., which limits India’s control over the jet. The F-35 can’t use Indian or Russian-made weapons, so it won’t fit well with India’s current air force setup. There’s also no offer for India to build the jet locally or get any of the technology transfer, which contradicts India’s goal of self-reliance. Finally, the F-35’s operational readiness rate in the U.S. is only about 51%, meaning many jets are often not ready to fly. It will also have interoperability limitation with non western platforms and may cost around USD 100 Billion as lifecycle cost by some estimates.

India’s own fifth-generation fighter jet, AMCA, is very important for the country’s air force future , but it is running behind schedule. Right now, the plan is for the AMCA to have its first test flight by 2031, and actual production is expected to start by 2035, though these dates could get pushed back even further. The AMCA is designed with some impressive features, like a computer system that helps the pilot fly (AI-assisted piloting), a large fuel capacity of 6.5 tons so it can fly long distances, and an internal weapons bay that can carry up to 1,500 kilograms of bombs and missiles without making the jet easier to spot on radar. Even though the AMCA will be a big step forward for India, the long wait means the country needs another solution in the meantime.

While it seems Su-57E is currently the front-runner for India’s next fighter jet, mainly because Russia’s offer matches what India needs most right now. First, it gives India the freedom to add its own weapons and technology, which is important for keeping control over its defense systems. Second, Russia has promised that 60-70% of the jet’s parts can be locally sourced, which would help Indian factories and create jobs. Third, the Su-57E can be maintained using the same tools and teams that already work on the Su-30MKI, making it easier and cheaper to keep the jets flying. Even though there are some worries about its stealth, these advantages make the Su-57E a better fit for India’s current priorities.



While India had earlier pulled out from the Su-57 (FGFA) program with Russia in 2018 due to concerns over the aircraft’s insufficient stealth and radar capabilities, unreliable engine and airframe quality, high costs, limited technology transfer, and Russia’s low commitment to its own procurement, which raised doubts about the project’s long-term value and viability for India’s defense needs but progress in SU-57 program and Russian current offer and Geopolitical realities has brought SU-57 as front runner in 5th gen fighter race.