Helicopter Tail Rotor Hits Uttarakhand Aviation Authority Official In Kedarnath, Dies

Amit Saini who worked as a finance controller in the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority was on his way to board the helicopter and suffered severe neck injuries, dying on the spot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 09:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau

In a freak accident, an official of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority died on Sunday after being hit by the tail rotor of a helicopter in Kedarnath. An unverified handle on Twitter mentioned that the incident occurred when Saini was trying to take a selfie with the helicopter. However, the police has not confirmed any such report. As per a report, the incident occurred at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Vishakha Ashok Bhadane said.

On the other hand, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit told reporters that Amit Saini (35), who was on his way to board the helicopter, suffered severe neck injuries after being hit by the helicopter's tail rotor and died on the spot. Saini worked as a finance controller in the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority.

Amit Saini and was part of a team that had visited the helipad to inspect the arrangements for the heli-services to the Himalayan temple, scheduled to open on April 25. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said the accident occurred around 2.15 pm when the team was about to return after its inspection.

The authorities are busy finalising the arrangements for the pilgrimage to Kedarnath amid snowfall and intermittent rain in Kedarnath.

