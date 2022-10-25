Hollywood actor John Travolta gives tour of his 'favourite' uber-LUXURIOUS Boeing Business Jet: Watch video

John Travolta is one of the most famous Hollywood stars known for his acting in multiple movies like Face-off, Pulp Fiction, The Punisher, and more. Apart from that, the actor is also an aviation enthusiast with a collection of aircrafts. Recently, the actor showed his enthusiasm for aircraft in the video by taking the audience on a tour of a Boeing Business Jet 373. Speculating on the video, who knows this aircraft might even become the latest addition to the actor's collection.

The plane featured in John Travolta's video is a Boeing Business Jet 737. The YG128 aircraft's magnificent interiors were finished by Jet Tech two years after it was constructed in 2010. The aircraft is based on the Boeing 737-700NG model and is powered by CFM56-7B27 engines. The plane has enough room to carry 19 passengers and the engine makes it capable of 13 hours of non-stop flight.

The video of the silver screen star was shared by Boeing Airplanes' official Twitter handle. In the video, John Travolta starts by telling that the plane he shows is at the NBAA (National Business Aviation Association) and the Boeing Business Jet parked behind him is his "favourite aircraft in other word words the BBJ."

For someone who has been in the flight deck as long as he has been on the silver screen, #JohnTravolta knows beautiful planes.



Let Mr. Travolta, a licensed 707, 737 and 747 pilot, take you on an exclusive tour of our #BoeingBusinessJet at #NBAA2022.



@kevineassa pic.twitter.com/MtL3lNaBYL October 22, 2022

The tour starts with clips of the large apartment inside the plane. Based on the video the plane has a sizable open-plan room containing leather recliners, sofas, a kitchen, and several table tops for meetings, meals, and resting. The communal living space also had a sizable entertainment screen, and there was a separate guest room. Based on the scenes the aircraft is basically a luxurious apartment with wings.

John Travolta continues the tour with a sneak peek of YG128's aft lane, which houses the master bedroom outfitted with a queen-sized bed and a wall-mounted entertainment screen. An adjacent bathroom with a walk-in shower and a vanity space supplemented the master bedroom.