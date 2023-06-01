topStoriesenglish2616375
Indian Air Force Surya Kiran Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilots Safe

IAF's Surya Kiran Aircraft with two pilots, including a lady pilot, are safe after the crash near Makali village in the Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka.

Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: ANI

An Indian Air Force's (IAF) trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar on Thursday. According to IAF officials, the Kiran trainer aircraft crashed near Makali village in Chamarajanagar district during a routine training sortie. Both the pilots of the aircraft ejected safely.

"Both pilots, including a lady pilot are safe," said officials. The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to look into the accident with the trainer aircraft. 

Commenting on the crash, Indian Air Force tweeted, "A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

The aircraft involved in the crash, the Kiran trainer aircraft is manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which made its first flight in 1964. Before moving on to the next stage of training on board Hawk jets, the IAF uses it to deliver intermediate training to pilots, often known as Stage 2 training.

