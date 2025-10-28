The global passenger aircraft manufacturing has been dominated by Airbus and Boeing. India has long been eyeing passenger aircraft manufacturing in the country but, so far, has failed to reach a mass-level production despite having all the capabilities. Now, after Russia and China, India is also aiming to produce passenger aircraft locally and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has signed an agreement with the Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) Russia for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100. The agreement was signed in Moscow on October 27.

What Is SJ-100?

SJ-100 is a twin-engine, narrow-body aircraft. As on date, more than 200 aircraft have been produced and are being operated by more than 16 commercial airline operators. SJ-100 will be the game-changer for short-haul connectivity under the UDAN Scheme in India. Under this arrangement, HAL will have the rights to manufacture SJ-100 aircraft for domestic customers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Catering To Future Needs

It is estimated that over the next ten years, the Indian aviation sector will require over 200 jets in this category for regional connectivity and an additional 350 aircraft for the Indian Ocean region to serve nearby international tourist destinations.

HAL and Public Joint Stock Company United Aircraft Corporation (PJSC-UAC) Russia signed an MoU for production of civil commuter aircraft SJ-100 in Moscow, Russia on October 27, 2025. Shri Prabhat Ranjan, HAL & Mr. Oleg Bogomolov, PJSC UAC, Russia, signed the MoU in the presence… pic.twitter.com/McN8WQjeSl — HAL (@HALHQBLR) October 28, 2025

"This collaboration between HAL and UAC is the result of mutual trust between the organisations. This will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India. The last such project was HAL’s production of AVRO HS-748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988," said HAL in a statement.

New Chapter For India

The manufacturing of the SJ-100 aircraft marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the Indian aviation industry. It’s a step towards fulfilling the dream of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in the civil aviation sector. Manufacturing will also strengthen the private sector and create direct and indirect jobs in the aviation industry.

This will also be the first instance wherein a complete passenger aircraft will be produced in India. The last such project was HAL’s production of AVRO HS-748, which started in 1961 and ended in 1988.