IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight diverted to Jaipur due to engine vibrations
The Indigo flight from Delhi, was landed in Jaipur as a precautionary measure because of vibrations in the engine of the aircraft, DGCA has begun a probe of the incident, reports ANI.
Trending Photos
Adding to the series of technical malfunctions in the flight last night Indigo flight going from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to make a landing in Jaipur, Rajasthan as a precautionary measure. Based on the reports the flight had vibrations in the engine. Aviation watchdog authority DGCA has taken note of the situation and ordered a probe into the incident.
More details in the incident are awaited
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion