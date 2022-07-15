NewsAviation
INDIGO

IndiGo Delhi-Vadodara flight diverted to Jaipur due to engine vibrations

The Indigo flight from Delhi, was landed in Jaipur as a precautionary measure because of vibrations in the engine of the aircraft, DGCA has begun a probe of the incident, reports ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:29 AM IST

Adding to the series of technical malfunctions in the flight last night Indigo flight going from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to make a landing in Jaipur, Rajasthan as a precautionary measure. Based on the reports the flight had vibrations in the engine. Aviation watchdog authority DGCA has taken note of the situation and ordered a probe into the incident.

More details in the incident are awaited

