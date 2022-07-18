Las Vegas crash: Two small single-engine planes collide mid-air; four dead

Two small planes collided mid-air around noon at North Las Vegas Airport in the US state of Nevada. As reported by IANS, four people were killed after the mid-air collision. Each aircraft had two people aboard, Xinhua news agency reported.

Incident Alert- at aprox 12pm today NLVFD and LVFR crews responded to a report of a mid air collision at the North Las Vegas airport. At this time there are 4 reported fatalities. Accident is still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/HhyeCDLrnE — CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFireDept) July 17, 2022

"At this time, there are four reported fatalities. The accident is still under investigation," the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted.

The US National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it is investigating the tragedy that struck Las Vegas involving a Piper PA-46 and a Cessna 172N, both of which are single-engine fixed-wing small planes.

Preliminary information indicates that the Piper PA-46 was preparing to land when it collided with the Cessna 172. The Piper crashed into a field east of Runway 30-Right and the Cessna fell into a water retention pond, reported the ABC affiliate KTNV-TV, a local television station in Las Vegas, citing the US Federal Aviation Administration.

