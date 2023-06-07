Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Off-Road SUV Launched in India, Prices Start At Rs 12.74 Lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has launched the highly anticipated off-roader Jimny at a starting price of Rs 1,274,000 (ex-showroom). The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting today across all NEXA showrooms in the country. The Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices, in a total of 6 variants, including 2 dual tone variants of Alpha trim. The top spec Alpha AT Dual Tone variant of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is priced at Rs 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Variant Wise Pricing

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Design

With a body-on-frame design, the rugged Jimny provides a sense of solidity offering a unique experience. Its squared body proportions instil a sense of confidence and gives the driver better visibility of the surroundings especially on treacherous topography. It boasts of a strong body frame built with its upright A-pillars, and a flat clamshell bonnet offers a commanding view out of the cabin, allowing drivers to conquer challenging terrain. The Jimny with Its LED projector headlamps with washers, ensure visibility remains uncompromised in the toughest of conditions. The optimized bumpers with angled edges enhance wheel clearance for agile manoeuvring and the protective black textured sections safeguard against damage. Meticulously designed, the Jimny combines form, function, and innovation, augmenting the driving experience.

The Jimny offers a range of seven captivating color options, including five appealing monotone shades and two enticing dual-tone options.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Cabin

The interiors of the Jimny are optimized through a minimalistic design to avoid distractions so that the driver stays focussed. This is achieved with basic black shades to avoid distraction while silver inserts highlight functional elements. The dashboard and centre console have been designed to maximise the driver’s awareness of the angle of the car on undulated surfaces. Sections of the interior have a pattern resembling the body of a high-grade single lens reflex camera that conceals small scratches, suppress reflections and are easy to grip. Jimny's interior design is a perfect combination of practicality and utility. It offers a large boot space with a wide rear opening, making the loading and unloading of your luggage accessible and easy.

Bringing technology that matters, Jimny is offered with 22.86 cm (9”) SmartPlay Pro+ that offers wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high-definition display and premium sound acoustic tuning through "Surround Sense" powered by "ARKAMYS" further enhance the journey.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Off-Roading

Experts hail the Jimny as the perfect blend of strength and agility. Built on the 4 essentials of an off-road machine - ample body angles, 3-link rigid axle suspension, ladder frame chassis, and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD), the Jimny instils unshakeable confidence in the driver. The ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode) offers extreme off-road ability. It enables seamless shifting from 2H two-wheel drive to 4H four-wheel drive on-the-fly, providing unparalleled adaptability, while navigating adventurous ground. When the going gets really tough, the shift to 4L mode transforms the Jimny into a veritable mountain goat, allowing it to dominate even the most unforgiving off-road terrain with ease.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Performance

Beneath its sturdy exterior, the Jimny boasts of a proven 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop technology. With optimized torque delivery and specially tuned 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options, the Jimny delivers a seamless and exhilarating driving experience. It offers an amazing fuel-efficiency* of 16.94km/l for 5-speed MT and 16.39km/l for 4-speed AT.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny: Safety

The Jimny has been designed to assure your safety on any terrain. All Jimny variants come with the standard features of 6 airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist function, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Brake Limited Slip Differential, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Side-Impact Door Beams, 3-point Emergency Locking Retractor Seatbelts, ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages, Seatbelt Pretensioner, and Rear View Camera. Built on Suzuki’s renowned Total Effective Control Technology (TECT) platform, Jimny aims to provide superior safety performance.

Announcing the prices of the Jimny, Mr. Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki's ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970. The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker. We are delighted with the response it has received from both prospective customers and critics alike. We are confident that Jimny will empower customers to explore uncharted territories and power through all obstacles with a #NeverTurnBack attitude.”

“India holds a significant position for Suzuki Motor Corporation not only as a domestic market but also as a global export base. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that India will proudly serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch. This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world.” he further added.