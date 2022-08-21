A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight made a prior landing today at the Kolkata airport after smoke was detected in the aircraft. Pilots of the flight declared `May Day` due to smoke in the cargo hold area of the for IndiGo flight 6E-2513. Kolkata Air traffic control (ATC) alerted the airport fire brigade for a safe landing.

According to IndiGo, all the prescribed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) were followed by the pilots before landing. "The pilots followed their SOPs and prioritised the landing at Kolkata. Post-arrival necessary inspections were carried out. The warning was confirmed as spurious. Necessary rectifications on the detection system are in progress," IndiGo said in a statement.

Also read: Alliance Air starts Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu flight services, deploys ATR 42 aircraft

According to aviation sources, "The pilots of the plane declared `May Day` after a smoke warning in the cargo hold area was later cancelled and landed safely at the airport and it was a fake warning," DGCA official said.

May Day is a distress call used to signal a life-threatening emergency, usually on a ship or aircraft. IndiGo operating an Airbus (VT-IJA) from Delhi to Kolkata experienced a false cargo smoke warning before landing, all passengers are safe and there are no reports of any passenger injuries.

(With inputs from ANI)