Losing baggage is no less than a nightmare for any traveler as it becomes nearly impossible to get it back and one can only ‘hope’ to get the valuables back safely in time. However, a woman based in Pakistan was taken by surprise when she was reunited with her lost bag after 3 years. Her story will leave you stunned as it is a perfect example of bizarre yet heartwarming.

A Pakistan-based woman named Khadija M. took to Twitter to share her story about how she got the laptop bag back she lost in 2018. She was surprised as she received all her valuables in perfect condition after all these years. She has expressed gratitude towards a kind-hearted mobile shopkeeper who kept it safely.

Just realised I never told twitter this bizarre story. In 2018 I lost my laptop bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. It had my iPad, kindle and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone's backup. I was devastated but I got over it. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

Khadija in a tweet mentioned how she lost her bag in 2018 at Islamabad airport which had her iPad, kindle, and a hard disk that had the entire backup from her phone. “Just realised I never told Twitter this bizarre story. In 2018 I lost my laptop bag at Islamabad airport after an exhausting flight. It had my iPad, kindle, and a hard disk. The hard disk had all my phone's backup. I was devastated but I got over it,” her tweet read.

Her thread of tweets explained how she got over her lost baggage and bought everything new, it was then when she received a call. “Three years later in 2021. When I had already gotten another kindle and tablet and had forgotten all about the lost luggage, I received a call from a mobile shop owner in Jehlum. The man claimed he had my stuff. First I couldn't figure what he was referring to, then I remembered,” another tweet read.

Humanity did play a major role in Khadija’s story as someone tried to sell her stuff to a mobile shopkeeper but he figured out something fishy. The shopkeeper did all that he could in his capacity to find the rightful owner.

He sent me pictures of the contents of the bag and sure enough, it was my stuff. Exactly how I left them in the bag. Including my sunglasses and a notebook with my scribbles in it. Turns out, someone tried to sell him the gadgets but he figured out he wasn't the rightful owner. — Khadija M. (@5odayja) June 22, 2022

“He sent me pictures of the contents of the bag and sure enough, it was my stuff. Exactly how I left them in the bag. Including my sunglasses and a notebook with my scribbles in it. Turns out, someone tried to sell him the gadgets but he figured out he wasn't the rightful owner,” her tweet read.

The shopkeeper kept the bag and went through the hard disk to find a way to contact her. “He kept the bag. Went through my hard disk to find a way to contact me. My backup folder had a completely random screenshot of a conversation between me and my roommate. Her number showed at the top so he contacted her to get my contact info,” she wrote.

Khadija’s brother then drove all the way to Jhelum to get her belongings. She explained that the man lived in a small village, had a tiny mobile shop, and could barely make a living. However, he did everything in his capacity to return a lost item to the rightful owner.

“I was in awe of the honesty and integrity of that man but also of how bizarre the whole situation was. I never ever thought I was ever getting that stuff back in this country. But wholesome things happen in all the unexpected places. And my life is filled with wholesome events,” her tweet read.

This story has left netizens in awe and has definitely restored some faith in humanity.

