Passenger Abuses, Assaults Air India Senior Official On Sydney-Delhi Flight

As per various media reports, a passenger onboard Sydney-Delhi Air India flight 'slapped and abused' Sandeep Verma, Head of In-Flight Services at Air India. The incident took place on July 9, 2023, onboard the Flight AI301, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable manner with the airline official. He also misbehaved with other co-passengers mid-air, an airline spokesperson confirmed.

“A passenger on board AI301 (flight) operating from Sydney to Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our staff," the Air India spokesperson said.

He said that upon the flight's landing in the national capital, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing. "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said.



The reports further added that the incident happened after the passenger coming to the Delhi International Airport from Sydney, Australia was moved to the economy class from the business class. His business class seat was broken, and lost his temper, but the female crew members couldn't contain the passenger.

The head of in flight services of Air India, was allegedly travelling on the same flight, and tried to pacify the passenger. No action has been taken against the passenger, till the time of filing this report.