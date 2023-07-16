trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636361
NewsAviation
AIR INDIA

Passenger Abuses, Assaults Air India Senior Official On Sydney-Delhi Flight

An Air India spokesperson said that upon the flight's landing in Delhi, the unruly passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Arjit Garg|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 06:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Passenger Abuses, Assaults Air India Senior Official On Sydney-Delhi Flight Image: ANI

As per various media reports, a passenger onboard Sydney-Delhi Air India flight 'slapped and abused' Sandeep Verma, Head of In-Flight Services at Air India. The incident took place on July 9, 2023, onboard the Flight AI301, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable manner with the airline official. He also misbehaved with other co-passengers mid-air, an airline spokesperson confirmed. 

“A passenger on board AI301 (flight) operating from Sydney to Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our staff," the Air India spokesperson said.

He said that upon the flight's landing in the national capital, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing. "The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said. 

cre Trending Stories

The reports further added that the incident happened after the passenger coming to the Delhi International Airport from Sydney, Australia was moved to the economy class from the business class. His business class seat was broken, and lost his temper, but the female crew members couldn't contain the passenger.

The head of in flight services of Air India, was allegedly travelling on the same flight, and tried to pacify the passenger. No action has been taken against the passenger, till the time of filing this report. 

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded