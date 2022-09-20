Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann flight deplaning row: Lufthansa issues first statement, says THIS

Lufthansa, the German air carrier that's in the crossfire over recent allegations on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for being deplaned, has replied to a Twitter user on the matter. However, Lufthansa is yet to issue an official statement in the matter. As per a reply on a Twitter post that was directed at the airline to clarify the matter, Lufthansa said, "Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change." The airline has not confirmed or denied if the delay involved CM Bhagwant Mann or not.

Earlier, media reports stated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a flight for being intoxicated. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned in Frankfurt for Delhi-bound Lufthansa flight as he was "too drunk to walk". Mann, who was on a trip to Germany from September 11-18, delayed his departure as he was reportedly in 'an inebriated state'.

Our flight from Frankfurt to Delhi departed later than originally planned due to a delayed inbound flight and an aircraft change. Best regards — Lufthansa News (@lufthansaNews) September 19, 2022

After allegations were levelled against the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for being deplaned from a flight in Germany, AAP refuted the claims. His party, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), strongly denied the rumours, saying Mann was not deplaned at the Frankfurt airport. The party termed it false and frivolous propaganda by political rivals. Officials in the Chief Minister's Office claimed that the Chief Minister could not board the flight because of an emergent health concerns.

Levelling serious allegations against CM Mann, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Mann's deplaning led to a 4-hour flight delay and he further slammed the Punjab government over their silence on the issue and sought clarifications on the incident.

"Disturbing media reports quoting co-passengers say Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight as he was too drunk to walk. And it led to a 4-hour flight delay. He missed AAP's national convention. These reports have embarrassed and shamed Punjabis all over the globe," tweeted Badal.

As seen on flight tracking website Flightaware, Lufthansa 760 flight from Frankfurt to Delhi was delayed for 4 hours. It was scheduled to take off from Germany at 1.40 PM but took off at 5.34 PM and landed in Delhi at 4.40 AM, a delay of 3.45 hours.