Watch Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet destroying Russian target

The Ukraine-Russia war has brought out the negative side of what a war looks like. There are several videos on Ukrainian social media showing the destruction caused by fighter jets and cruise missiles. Among those videos is also a rather rare video showing the launch and explosion of a missile. The incident is rare because modern aerial warfare involving fighter jets usually has long distances and high speeds making it hard to capture on a video camera. However, one of the videos on social media shows a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 fighter jet launching an air-to-air missile.

The missile launched from the MiG-29 fighter jet can be seen making a series of maneuvers and exploding probably after hitting its target. Moreover, the video also has the sound of the loud explosion of the missile. After the explosion, a woman in the background can be heard screaming. The woman says, "Wow, [it got] shot down!"

Also read: Korean Airlines plane gets stuck in grass after overshooting runway, here's what happened to passengers

The video was posted on October 22, 2022 and bears the watermark of the Odesa Info Telegram channel. According to the description, which has been attached to numerous reposts, the intercept occurred over Odesa and a Russian cruise missile was shot down. However, the video quality is insufficient to determine what type of target was intercepted.

Наші пташки працюють

Збив крилату ракету! pic.twitter.com/S5aZk5ZoEM — Дніпровець) Станіслав (@TrueDonbass) October 22, 2022

Another similar video, posted on October 22 by the Ukraine Now Telegram channel, shows a fighter jet launching a missile that veers left and explodes. According to the video's description, it was shot in Chernivtsi Oblast in southwestern Ukraine.

A post on the Chernivtsi Oblast administration's Telegram channel by Ruslan Zaparaniuk confirmed that a Ukrainian aircraft did indeed shoot down a missile over the Dnistrovskyi district. According to the post, the missile's remains landed in a lake.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia conducted a cruise missile strike on October 22 that included 17 Kh-55 (X-101) missiles launched by Tupolev Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic bombers, as well as 16 3M-54 Kalibr missiles launched by ships stationed in the Black Sea. According to the statement, 18 of the 23 missiles were shot down. Some of these shootdowns were most likely captured in the videos mentioned above.