BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu stuns World No.3 Chen Yu Fei to reach final

Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu continued her rich vein of form as she eased past fourth-seed Chen Yu Fei of China in straight games to book her place in the summit showdown of the ongoing BWF World Championships in Switzerland on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler hardly broke a sweat against her Chinese opponent to seal a comfortable 21-7, 21-14 win in a one-sided semi-final match that lasted 40 minutes.

Sindhu will now lock horns with the winner of another last four clash between seventh-seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand and third-seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan.

With the win, Sindhu has scripted history by making it to the final of BWF World Championships for the third consecutive time.It is to be noted that the 24-year-old clinched two back-to-back silver medals in the last two editions of the tournament.

On Friday, Sindhu rebounded strongly from a game down against second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei to seal a 12-21, 23-21, 21-19 win over second-seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei and cement her place in the semi-final of the tournament.

Meanwhile, B Sai Praneeth--another Indian in the fray--will also aim to seal a final berth of the men's singles event of the prestigious event when he takes on top-seed Kento Momota of Japan in their last-four match later in the day.

Praneeth had defeated Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 24-22, 21-14 in the last-eight match on Friday to storm into the semi-finals of the tournament.