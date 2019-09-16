Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer wins Myanmar International Series

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer came from behind to beat Karono Karono of Indonesia in a three-game thriller and clinch Myanmar International Series title in Yangon on Sunday evening.

After going down in the opening game, Dharmamer bounced back strongly to seal a 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 win over Karon in the summit showdown of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted exactly one hour.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai had kicked off his campaign at the tournament with a comfortable 22-20, 21-9 win over Khai Quan Yap of Malaysia. Dharmamer then defeated Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Shamsul Muzli, fellow countrymen Bodhit Joshi and Ansal Yadav and second-seed Krishna Adi Nugraha of Indonesia en route to the final.

Dharmamer has been struggling with injuries for the previous two years, but he had managed to lift the Hatzor International in October last year.

The Indian shuttler is currently ranked 187th in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's rankings.