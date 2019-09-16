close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kaushal Dharmamer

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer wins Myanmar International Series

Dharmamer bounced back strongly to seal a 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 win over Karon in the summit showdown of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted exactly one hour.

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer wins Myanmar International Series
Image Credits: Twitter/@BAI_Media

Indian shuttler Kaushal Dharmamer came from behind to beat Karono Karono of Indonesia in a three-game thriller and clinch Myanmar International Series title in Yangon on Sunday evening. 

After going down in the opening game, Dharmamer bounced back strongly to seal a 18-21, 21-14, 21-11 win over Karon in the summit showdown of the men's singles event of the tournament that lasted exactly one hour.

The 23-year-old from Mumbai had kicked off his campaign at the tournament with a comfortable 22-20, 21-9 win over Khai Quan Yap of Malaysia. Dharmamer then defeated Malaysia's Muhammad Izzuddin Shamsul Muzli, fellow countrymen Bodhit Joshi and Ansal Yadav and second-seed Krishna Adi Nugraha of Indonesia en route to the final.

Dharmamer has been struggling with injuries for the previous two years, but he had managed to lift the Hatzor International in October last year. 

The Indian shuttler is currently ranked 187th in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) men's rankings. 

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Kaushal DharmamerMyanmar International Seriesbadminton
Next
Story

Shuttler Sourabh Verma sees off China's Sun Fei Xiang to win Vietnam Open

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Zee News Wrap: Watch top news stories of this hour