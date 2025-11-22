Indian Star Lakshya Sen Marches Into Australian Open Final After Thrilling Win Over Chou Tien

India’s rising badminton star Lakshya Sen continued his impressive run at the Australian Open 2025, securing a spot in the men’s singles final after a gripping semi-final win over world No. 6 Chou Tien Chen in Sydney on Saturday. Ranked 14th in the world, Sen displayed grit and remarkable composure as he saved three match points before sealing a 17-21, 24-22, 21-16 comeback victory in a high-intensity 86-minute showdown at the Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre.

A Battle of Nerves and Momentum

Chou Tien Chen started strongly, racing to a 4-0 lead before taking the opening game 21-17. The former World Championships bronze medallist appeared in control early, using his pace and angles to push Sen on the back foot. However, the Indian ace shifted gears in the second game. Though trailing 7-4 and later 17-14, Sen fought back with precise placement and aggressive net play to level the match. In a tense finish, he saved three match points before taking the game 24-22, forcing a decider.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

With momentum swinging his way, Sen dominated the deciding game. He maintained the lead from the start and closed the match confidently, securing his fourth career win in eight meetings against Chou.

Sen’s Rising Form

This victory marks Sen’s second final appearance on the 2025 BWF World Tour. Notably, he had also defeated Chou earlier this year at the Hong Kong Open in another thriller, winning 23-21, 22-20 in the semi-final. Sen remains the only Indian still in the tournament, having earlier defeated fellow Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty in the quarter-final.

What’s Next

Lakshya will face either world No. 12 Chun Yi Lin from Chinese Taipei or Japan’s Yushi Tanaka (ranked 26th) in Sunday’s championship match. Meanwhile, India’s men’s doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty exited in the quarter-finals on Friday, ending the country’s challenge in the doubles category.