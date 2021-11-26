हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indonesia Open

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu enters semis after defeating Sim Yujin in thrilling match

The 22-year-old Korean started quick off the blocks as she won the first game against the reigning world champion by 21-14 in 17 minutes. Sindhu then showed her immense composure as she fought back to win the next two games and clinch the match.

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu enters semis after defeating Sim Yujin in thrilling match
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu (Source: Twitter)

Ace Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu battled past into the semifinals of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Friday.

Playing it out at Court 2, the two-time Olympic medallist Indian rallied back to defeat South Korea's Sim Yujin by 14-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a titanic 1 hour and 6 minutes match.

The 22-year-old Korean started quick off the blocks as she won the first game against the reigning world champion by 21-14 in 17 minutes. Sindhu then showed her immense composure as she fought back and won the second game 21-19 in a close affair to force the match into the decider.

The third game was level at 11-11 and the essay could have landed either way but the South Korean wasn't able to hold her nerve as Sindhu clinched the final game by 21-14 in the end.

PV Sindhu will now face either Japan's Asuka Takahashi or the shuttler from Thailand, Ratchanok Intanon in the semifinal.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indonesia OpenPV Sindhubadminton
Next
Story

Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu cruises into quarter-finals after beating Germany's Yvonne Li

Must Watch

PT21M27S

Farmers are gathering on the border of Delhi for 'Shakti Pradarshan'