Kidambi Srikanth urges citizens to stay strong, spend time with close ones amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when India is observing a 21-day lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic, ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth has urged his countrymen to stay strong and stay at home and utilise this forced break by spending some quality time with their family.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the 27-year-old shared a picture of him with his pet dog and asked the citizens to utilize this lockdown period on things which they have never got time to do at home.

"Utilize this period as an opportunity to spend time with your close ones and do things which you never got time to do at home. Stay strong and stay at home," Srikanth tweeted.

— Kidambi Srikanth (@srikidambi) April 5, 2020

On March 28, Srikanth had revealed that he had made a donation to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, but he did not reveal the amount of his contribution.

"By staying at home we can help the nation in a great manner. I’ve done my contribution towards PM cares fund and request you all to do so as well, so that we can fight with #Covid19.

@narendramodi @PMOIndia," he had tweeted.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also interacted with 40 eminent sportspersons including Indian skipper Virat Kohli, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, former Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh and ace shuttler PV Sindhu via video conference and asked them to keep spreading awareness regarding the deadly coronavirus amid the lockdown.

So far, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,067 in India while the death toll due to the deadly virus has touched 109.