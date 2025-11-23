Lakshya Sen Lifts Australian Open 2025 Title With Win Over Yushi Tanaka; Check His Reaction After Historic Victory

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen clinched the Australian Open 2025 men's singles title after defeating Japan's unseeded whirlwind Yushi Tanaka 21-15, 21-11 in a 38-minute final in Sydney on Sunday.

The victory marks Sen's first title of the year and his first BWF World Tour trophy since the Syed Modi International in late 2024. It is also his first Super 500 triumph since the Canada Open in 2023 - a timely breakthrough after months of steady rebuilding.

Notably, Sen has shown flashes of top form throughout the season, finishing runner-up at the Hong Kong Open and making the semifinals at both the Macau Open and the recently concluded Japan Masters. In Sydney, he stitched together one of his most convincing tournament runs in recent memory.

Lakshya Sen's Run At Australian Open 2025

Lakshya Sen opened with wins over Chinese Taipei’s Su Li-yang and Chi Yu-jen before overcoming fellow Indian Ayush Shetty in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. His standout performance came in the semifinals, where he produced a spirited comeback to topple world No. 3 Chou Tien-chen, underlining the confidence and sharpness that have been returning to his game.

Sunday's Australian Open win not only adds another World Tour crown to Sen's resume but also reinforces his upward trajectory as he heads into the closing stretch of the 2025 season.

Lakshya Sen Reacts After His Australian Open Win

After winning the Australian Open 2025 title, Lakshya Sen said that he is happy to end the season on a good note.

"I have seen a lot of ups and downs this season, with a few injuries at the start of the season but I kept my hard work going throughout the season and I am very happy to end the season on a good note," said Lakshya.

"I’m very excited, looking forward to the next season now and I am really happy with the way I played today and this week," he added.

Asked about the moment he knew he could win, Sen said," In the second set I was quite far off in the lead, but I didn’t want to get too inside my head so I wouldn’t relax too much. In the back of my mind it was there but I was just trying to focus on playing one point at a time."

The 24-year-old Indian also spoke about key parts of the summit clash in Sydney.

"On the key parts of the match: It was important to have a good start, and keep the momentum in the last set because it was quite even in the first one. I got a good lead and I could finish it off. The second set started on a good note and then I just kept the lead to finish the match," said Sen.