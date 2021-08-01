PV Sindhu creates history at Tokyo Olympics, beats China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 to win bronze medal 

PV Sindhu scripted history on Sunday as she became the first Indian women athlete to bag consecutive Olympic medals. The world number 7 achieved the feat by defeating China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in the third place match at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Sindhu, who is also the reigning world champion, had clinched the silver medal in the previous edition held in Rio in 2016. Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the first and only other Indian to win two Olympic medals, following up his bronze at 2008 Beijing with a silver at the 2012 London edition.

Up against an opponent, who had beaten her nine times so far in the last 15 meetings, Sindhu showed great determination to outplay Bingjiao with her aggression to scoop India's third medal at Tokyo.

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Sindhu maintained an attacking approach right from the word go as she opened the contest gaining a four-point lead in Game 1. However, her opponent, who is world number 9, produced a fightback but she fell short in front of Sindhu's prowess.

Sindhu dictated the proceedings with some crushing smash, both cross-court and straight, which Bingjiao had no answers to. Sindhu closed the opening game very comfortably and won it 21-13.

In the second game, Sindhu maintained a similar approach but Bingjiao upped her performance and produced a fightback. However, the Indian made sure she held on to the lead, despite the Chinese leveling the scores right after the mid-game interval from 11-8 to 11-11.

After this there was no turning back for Sindhu as she restored her three-point advantage and went on to close the game 21-15.