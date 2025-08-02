'Sometimes, Distance…': Saina Nehwal Posts Picture With Parupalli Kashyap Two Weeks After Announcing Separation

Two weeks after announcing separation from husband Parupalli Kashyap, Olympic medallist shuttler Saina Nehwal has said that they are "trying again". Indian badminton star Saina took to Instagram to share a photo with Kashyap, set against a stunning backdrop of the sea and mountains.

"Sometimes distance teaches you the value of presence. Here we are - trying again," Saina wrote in the caption.

Commenting on the post, fans welcomed the news and expressed their elation at the reunion of the couple.

Notably, Saina and Parupalli married in December 2018 after over a decade of courtship, met as teenagers and started dating while training together at the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Saina in a surprising move, had announced her separation from Kashyap via a post, last month.

"Life takes us in different directions sometimes," Saina had written in her post last month.

"After much thought and consideration, Kashyap Parupalli and I have decided to part ways. We're choosing peace, growth, and healing – for ourselves and each other. I'm grateful for the memories and wish nothing but the best moving forward. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy during this time," he added.

The seperation announcement had come as a surprise to the sports community and fans alike, given Saina and Parupalli's long-standing bond both on and off the court. The two have been pillars of Indian badminton, frequently seen supporting each other at tournaments and sharing in each other’s achievements.

Saina, a former world No. 1 and Olympic bronze medallist, has been a trailblazer for Indian women in sport. On the other hand, Kashyap also has had a notable career, representing India in global events including the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

With their latest Instagram post, the couple has hinted at withdrawing from the separation and continuing their future together.

