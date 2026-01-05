Advertisement
NewsSportsBangladesh Government Bans IPL Broadcast Amid BCCI-Mustafizur Rahman Row
BANGLADESH GOVERNMENT MUSTAFIZUR RAHMAN

Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Broadcast Amid BCCI-Mustafizur Rahman Row

The Bangladesh interim government announced Monday it will suspend IPL 2026 match broadcasts after BCCI directive to Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad over alleged minority atrocities in Bangladesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bangladesh Government Bans IPL Broadcast Amid BCCI-Mustafizur Rahman Row(Image: ANI)


The Bangladesh Interim government announced on Monday that it will suspend broadcasts of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches following the BCCI's directive for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh cricket player Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

The IPL season is set to start from 26th March, 2025.

The development follows KKR's announcement that they removed Bangladeshi player Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster, complying with a BCCI directive over atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

This is a developing story.


 

