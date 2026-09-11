/এইট্টিজে ফিরতে চাইছেন? ক্লাসিক-ভিনটেজ বা রেট্রো লুক, জানুন ঠিক কোন AI প্রম্পটে ছবি হবে সেরা, বাকিদের থেকে আলাদা

জি ২৪ ঘণ্টা ডিজিটাল ব্যুরো: সাধারণ থেকে সেলেব সকলেই এইটিজ ট্রেন্ডের স্রোতে গা ভাসিয়েছেন। কৃত্তিম মেধায় প্রণীত আশির দশকের ছবিতে ছেয়ে গিয়েছে ফেসবুক থেকে ইনস্টাগ্রাম হয়ে এক্স! আপনিও কি ভাবছেন এই স্রোতে গা ভাসালে মন্দ হয় না। ChatGPT বা Google Gemini কিন্তু আপনার ছবি বানিয়ে দেবে আরামসে। তবে বাকিদের থেকে একেবারে আলাদা হতে চাইলে, আপনাকে জানতে হবে সঠিক AI প্রম্পট। তবেই না সকলে দেখে চমকে যাবে। এই প্রতিবেদনে ক্লাসিক বলিউড পোর্ট্রেট, ভিনটেজ ফ্যামিলি অ্যালবাম স্টাইল, রেট্রো ফিল্ম স্টিল লুক, এবং ওয়েডিং অ্যালবাম থ্রোব্যাকের দুর্দান্ত কিছু প্রম্পট দেওয়া হল। এবার হাতের স্মার্টফোন থেকে ChatGPT বা Google Gemini ওপেন করে '+' বা অ্যাটাচমেন্ট আইকনে ট্যাপ করুন।ভালো আলোয় তোলা আপনার সাম্প্রতিক একটি ছবি বেছে নিন যাতে আপনার মুখ স্পষ্ট ভাবে দেখা যায়। খুব বেশি অগোছালো পটভূমি নেই, এমন ফ্রন্ট-ফেসের ছবিই এক্ষেত্রে সবচেয়ে ভালো কাজ করে।
আশির দশকের ভারতীয় রেট্রো লুক পেতে যেসব এআই প্রম্পট ব্যবহার করতে পারেন
১) ক্লাসিক বলিউড পোর্ট্রেট: "Change this photo into a portrait that looks like it came from 80s Bollywood movies. Keep my face the way it is and add clothes, hair and things that were common in India in the 80s. Use studio lighting, soft focus, a little film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a real photo taken in India during the 80s. Don't use an obviously old or fake vintage filter effect."
২) ভিনটেজ ফ্যামিলি অ্যালবাম স্টাইল: "Make this photo look like an image of an Indian family from the 1980s. Include clothing that was popular during that time and hairstyles that were common then. Set the scene inside a modest Indian home with period-appropriate furniture and decor, soft natural light and a slightly faded, grainy finish, as if scanned from an old photo album."
৩) রেট্রো ফিল্ম স্টিল লুক: "Reimagine this image as a realistic portrait from an Indian film of the 80s. Use my recognisable facial features, natural skin tone, period-appropriate voluminous hair, colourful Indian clothing, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, subtle analogue film grain and slightly faded colours, while keeping the image photorealistic and natural. It should not a modern photo with a filter slapped on.'
৪) ওয়েডিং অ্যালবাম থ্রোব্যাক: "Turn this photo into an 1980s Indian wedding album portrait. Add traditional wedding attire and jewellery typical of that era, warm studio lighting, a formal posed stance and a slightly faded, grainy finish that resembles a photograph taken by a professional studio photographer in that decade."
যা খুঁজছিলেন, তা পেয়ে গেলেন। এবার আপনিও সাধপূরণ করুন। দারুণ সব ছবি বানিয়ে নেটপাড়ায় তাক লাগিয়ে দিন বাকিদের...
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