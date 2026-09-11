/এইট্টিজে ফিরতে চাইছেন? ক্লাসিক-ভিনটেজ বা রেট্রো লুক, জানুন ঠিক কোন AI প্রম্পটে ছবি হবে সেরা, বাকিদের থেকে আলাদা

১) ক্লাসিক বলিউড পোর্ট্রেট: "Change this photo into a portrait that looks like it came from 80s Bollywood movies. Keep my face the way it is and add clothes, hair and things that were common in India in the 80s. Use studio lighting, soft focus, a little film grain and slightly faded colours. Make it look like a real photo taken in India during the 80s. Don't use an obviously old or fake vintage filter effect."