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এইট্টিজে ফিরতে চাইছেন? ক্লাসিক-ভিনটেজ বা রেট্রো লুক, জানুন ঠিক কোন AI প্রম্পটে ছবি হবে সেরা, বাকিদের থেকে আলাদা

1980s AI Photo Trend: প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদী থেকে শুরু করে কিয়ারা আডবাণী, এই মুহর্তে ইন্টারনেটের সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয় নস্টালজিয়া ট্রেন্ডের সুবাদে রাজনীতিবিদ, ক্রিকেটার ও বলিউড তারকারা ফিরে যাচ্ছেন চার দশক আগের স্মৃতিতে। আপনিও কীভাবে এতে শামিল হতে পারেন, তা জেনে নিন বিশদে।

Written BySubhapam Saha
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 09:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 09:14 PM IST
এইট্টিজে ফিরতে চাইছেন? ক্লাসিক-ভিনটেজ বা রেট্রো লুক, জানুন ঠিক কোন AI প্রম্পটে ছবি হবে সেরা, বাকিদের থেকে আলাদা
Image Credit: প্রতীকী ছবি

About the Author

Subhapam Saha

Subhapam Saha

বলতে বলতে গোওওওল... থেকে বোলারের মাথার উপর দিয়ে তুলে ছয়! মূলত ক্রীড়া সাংবাদিকতায়, তবুও বিনোদন থেকে বিজ়নেস, সর্বত্র কলম-ক্যামেরায় বিচরণ। ২০১১ সালে সাংবাদিকতার বাইশ গজে ডেবিউ। প্রিন্ট-টিভি-ডিজিটাল, তিন ফরম্যাট মিলিয়ে ১৪ বছরের চলমান ইনিংস। লিখতে লিখতে কাট যায়ে রাস্তে...এমনই ভাবনা আজীবন শিক্ষানবিশের...

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