A bunch of rules to ensure the SSC exam is completed smoothly and peacefully on Sunday

Domain: 
Bengali
Section: 
Kolkata
English Title: 
A bunch of rules to ensure the SSC exam is completed smoothly and peacefully on Sunday
Home Title: 

SSC Exam Update: রবিতে সুষ্ঠ ও নির্বিঘ্নে এসএসসি পরীক্ষা সম্পন্ন করতে একগুচ্ছ নিয়ম | Zee 24 Ghanta

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/060925_DIGITAL_SSC_EXAM_PKG.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
A bunch of rules to ensure the SSC exam is completed smoothly and peacefully on Sunday
Tags: 
Zee 24 Ghanta
SSC Exam Update
SSC exam rules
Duration: 
PT5M
Mobile Title: 
SSC Exam Update: রবিতে সুষ্ঠ ও নির্বিঘ্নে এসএসসি পরীক্ষা সম্পন্ন করতে একগুচ্ছ নিয়ম | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article: 
Yes