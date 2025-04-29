CPIM | সিপিএম-এ শৃঙ্খলা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন, ঘুরে দাঁড়ানোর পথে বিড়ম্বনা! | Zee 24 Ghanta

Questions over discipline in CPIM, hurdles on the path to revival!

Domain: 
Bengali
Section: 
Kolkata
English Title: 
Questions over discipline in CPIM hurdles on the path to revival
Home Title: 

CPIM | সিপিএম-এ শৃঙ্খলা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন, ঘুরে দাঁড়ানোর পথে বিড়ম্বনা! | Zee 24 Ghanta

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/280425_DIGITAL_CPIM_PKG.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
Questions over discipline in CPIM hurdles on the path to revival
Tags: 
CPIM discipline issues
CPIM internal crisis
CPIM revival hurdles
Communist Party internal problems
Zee 24 Ghanta
Duration: 
PT3M29S
Mobile Title: 
CPIM | সিপিএম-এ শৃঙ্খলা নিয়ে প্রশ্ন, ঘুরে দাঁড়ানোর পথে বিড়ম্বনা! | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article: 
Yes