Reconstruction of the Ahiritola case recovery of the cane used in the murder

Domain: 
Bengali
Section: 
Kolkata
English Title: 
Reconstruction of the Ahiritola case recovery of the cane used in the murder
Home Title: 

Madhyamgram Incident | আহিরীটোলা কাণ্ডে ঘটনার পুনর্নির্মাণ, খু নে ব্যবহৃত বঁটি উদ্ধার | Zee 24 Ghanta

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/040325_DIGITAL_MADHYAMGRAM_DUBURI_UPDT.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
Reconstruction of the Ahiritola case recovery of the cane used in the murder
Tags: 
Madhyamgram incident
Zee 24 Ghanta
Duration: 
PT6M11S
Mobile Title: 
Madhyamgram Incident | আহিরীটোলা কাণ্ডে ঘটনার পুনর্নির্মাণ, খু নে ব্যবহৃত বঁটি উদ্ধার | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article: 
Yes