SSC Exam Transport Update: Sufficient trains, buses, metro for the convenience of candidates

Domain: 
Bengali
Section: 
Kolkata
English Title: 
SSC Exam Transport Update Sufficient trains buses metro for the convenience of candidates
Home Title: 

SSC Exam Transport Update: পরীক্ষার্থীদের সুবিধার্থে পর্যাপ্ত ট্রেন, বাস, মেট্রো | Zee 24 Ghanta

IsYouTube: 
No
YT Code: 
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/060925_DIGITAL_SSC_TRANSPORT_PKG.mp4/index.m3u8
Image: 
SSC Exam Transport Update Sufficient trains buses metro for the convenience of candidates
Tags: 
Zee 24 Ghanta
SSC exam transport
exam travel update
Duration: 
PT3M1S
Mobile Title: 
SSC Exam Transport Update: পরীক্ষার্থীদের সুবিধার্থে পর্যাপ্ত ট্রেন, বাস, মেট্রো | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article: 
Yes