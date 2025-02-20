Why is there no state representative in the search committee?
Domain:
Bengali
Section:
English Title:
Why is there no state representative in the search committee
Home Title:
Bratya Basu | ‘সার্চ কমিটিতে কেন রাজ্যের প্রতিনিধি নেই?’ | Zee 24 Ghanta
IsYouTube:
No
YT Code:
https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/ZEE_24_GHANTA/200225_DIGITAL_BRATYA_UGC_BT.mp4/index.m3u8
Image:
Duration:
PT1M29S
Mobile Title:
Bratya Basu | ‘সার্চ কমিটিতে কেন রাজ্যের প্রতিনিধি নেই?’ | Zee 24 Ghanta
Facebook Instant Video Article:
Yes