Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic: Karnataka nurse, daughter break down on seeing each other after 2 weeks

Belagavi: In a heart breaking scene from Karnataka, a staff nurse and her three-year-old daughter broke down in tears upon seeing each other after 15 days.

Sugandha, who works at BIMS Hospital in Belagavi — where several COVID-19 patients are being treated hasn't gone home for 15 days and is staying at a hotel near the hospital with all her colleagues.

While at home, their three-year-old toddler, Aishwarya refused to eat properly having not seen her mother for days.

Left with no other alternative, the child's father on Tuesday took her to the hospital to see her mother from a distance. On seeing her mother, Aishwarya started calling out to her and both of them got very emotional and broke down.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the entire world in its grip and it has been particularly hard on the medical professionals who have been working round-the-clock and some have not even gone back home to their families.

While, Karnataka reported six new positive cases and one death between April 7 2020, 5:00 pm to April 8 2020, 12:00 noon. Taking its total to 181 COVID-19 positive cases with 5 deaths and 28 cured.

Meanwhile, the total number of infections in India jumped to over 5,000 and the death toll rose to 149, as per data by Health Ministry on April 8.