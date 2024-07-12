Ex-Microsoft India Head, Rajan Anandan visits Scaler School of Technology

Rajan Anandan, ex-MD of Microsoft India currently MD at Peak XV ventures(formerly Sequoia Capital), visited Scaler School of Technology, a new-age college built with the vision to produce the top 1% Computer Engineers from India.

Scaler School of Technology was founded by a group of Founders, and Industry leaders from top-tech companies like Google, Microsoft, Amazon, etc with the vision to bridge the gap between traditional education, and modern industry requirements.

Rajan visited the campus and spent quality time with the students, and during his interaction with students, Anandan highlighted the importance of developing products that solve real-world problems while delivering exceptional user experiences. "Build something that people are willing to pay for," he advised, emphasizing the critical importance of creating value that resonates in the market.

He also lauded Scaler's innovative approach and the impressive projects developed by the students. The projects included Bhashini - An app made for the Government of India, showcased by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit, and a viral project using hand gestures to control a video game, integrating AR/VR technology. He even offered to fund the students who crack ACM ICPC (Olympics of Coding) where students compete globally to solve complex computational problems.

Having studied at reputed institutions like MIT, and Stanford, Anandan has had an illustrious career, where he’s held leadership positions at McKinsey, Dell India, and headed Microsoft India, and Google India.

His conversation with Anshuman provided key insights, and valuable lessons to aspiring technologists, and programmers studying at Scaler School of Technology.

Anandan began his session by reflecting on his journey, emphasising how necessity and an unyielding determination to succeed shaped his career path. His success, he stressed, stemmed from a hunger to excel and make the most of every opportunity presented.

He underlined that engineers at leading tech companies like Google and Microsoft distinguish themselves through their steadfast pursuit of excellence. "Strive for excellence in everything you do," Anandan advised the students, cautioning against settling for mediocrity. He emphasised that those who continually strive for improvement are the ones who leave lasting impacts in their fields.

Anandan also stressed the significance of taking ownership and responsibility for one's work. "Self-motivation and accountability are crucial," he noted. He urged students to proactively take charge of their careers and projects, rather than waiting for external validation or direction. This mindset, he explained, is essential for achieving long-term success and making meaningful contributions to the tech industry.

Drawing from his extensive experience in evaluating startups, Anandan shared insights into the key factors that contribute to startup success. He emphasized the importance of assessing the caliber of the founding team and the potential size of the market in the early stages. For more developed startups, he stressed the need for products that not only function effectively but also possess the scalability to become significant players in their respective industries.

Anandan's visit left a profound impact on the students of Scaler School of Technology. His emphasis on perseverance, excellence, and practical innovation provided a clear roadmap for their future careers. Aspiring technologists were inspired to set ambitious goals and leverage their skills to drive meaningful change in the tech landscape, not just in India but globally.

As students continue their journey at Scaler School of Technology, Anandan's insights serve as a guiding principle. Empowered to innovate and create solutions that effectively address real-world challenges, these young technologists are poised for success. They embody the principles of excellence and ownership advocated by Anandan, positioning themselves as future leaders in India's rapidly evolving tech industry.

In conclusion, Rajan Anandan's visit was more than a lecture; it was a call to action for the students of Scaler School of Technology. His words underscored the importance of continuous improvement, initiative, and building products that make an impactful difference in the world. As they move forward, these students are well-equipped to make significant contributions to the tech ecosystem, guided by the wisdom imparted by one of India's foremost tech leaders.