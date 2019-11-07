Aamrapali Dubey-Nirahua look picture-perfect in these pics from London!

New Delhi: One of the top on-screen jodis in Bhojpuri cinema, Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are busy shooting for their next film titled 'Dulha Hindustani Dulhan Englishtaani' in London.

The movie shoot is currently in full swing and the stars have been sharing their on-location pictures on social media. Aamrapali can be seen in a modern chic avatar and Nirahua looks dapper in a new look.

Check out photos:

Aamrapali and Nirahua's on-screen pairing has proved to be a superhit jodi as together they have delivered blockbuster hits. The fans adore watching them together and eagerly wait for their movies.

Before entering into films, Amrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.