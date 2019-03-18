Aamrapali Dubey sizzles in a turquoise saree-See pic

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's latest Instagram post will drive away your Monday blues. One of the most sought after actresses, Aamrapali shared a sultry picture in a turquoise and blue saree.

Check out the picture:

On the work front, Aamrapali is neck deep in work in 2019. She has films lined up for release this year. The sources reveal that she will be seen sharing screen space with some of the popular actors of the Bhojpuri cinema in this year.

Aamrapali has starred in films like 'Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2', 'Patna Se Pakistan 2', 'Vande Matram', 'Gabru', 'Sher E Hindustan', 'Lallu Ki Laila', 'Jai Veeru', 'Veer Yodha Mahabali', 'Patna Junction', 'Nirahua Chalal America', 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' and 'Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe' among others.

Dubey's chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua most loved by the audience.