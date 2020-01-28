Aamrapali Dubey's charm and Nirahua's swag is unmissable in Romeo Raja's first look

New Delhi: For all Aamrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirahua' fans, we have something that will leave you excited. Yes, it is about their new project. The Bhojpuri superstars took to their respective Instagram profiles to share their first look from their forthcoming film 'Romeo Raja' and along with the poster, they also announced the release date of the movie. What if we tell you it will a treat for you this Holi. Excited much?

Aamrapali and Nirahua revealed that 'Romeo Raja' will hit the screens on March 6, just a few days ahead of Holi. On the poster, Nirahua rides a bike and his swag is just off the charts while Aamrapali exudes charm in a pink high-slight gown.

"Aa raha hun, Holi mein. March 6, 2020," reads the text on 'Romeo Raja' poster.

Here's the first look of 'Romeo Raja':

Apart from parts of India, 'Romeo Raja' has been also shot in Nepal. The film is directed by Manoj Narayana and co-produced by Rajesh Kumar Verma and Babu Bhai.

Aamrapali and Nirahua have worked in several blockbuster films together. In fact, Aamrapali also made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav in 'Nirahua Hindustani'. Their onscreen chemistry is loved by fans way too much.