हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh looks stunning in this latest picture — Check out

 The popular face has shared a fresh picture of herself on Instagram.

Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh looks stunning in this latest picture — Check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is quite an avid social media user. The popular face recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. 

Anjana looked every boy stunning in the picture, sitting along a river bank. The picture appears to have been taken from an outdoor shoot. The actress is dressed up in yellow and pink ethnic attire and matching bangles. In the picture, she seemed to be enjoying the scenic beauty. 

Anjana captioned the picture writing, "#helloeveryone#loveyouall".

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#helloeveryone_ #loveyouall__

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

On the work front, Anjana will next be seen in 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions. Her other projects includes, 'Ram Dulari' and Pyar Kahe Banaya Ram Ne'. 

Often referred as the 'Bhojpuri hotcake', Anjana was recently awarded the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards.

Tags:
Anjana SinghNirahuaDinesh Lal YadavSaiyaan Ji Dagabaaz
Next
Story

Khesari Lal Yadav-Kajal Raghwani's Adhaai Baje goes viral on internet-Watch

Must Watch

Watch: Prime Minister Modi's mantra for students at Pariksha pe Charcha