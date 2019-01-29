Bhojpuri hotcake Anjana Singh looks stunning in this latest picture — Check out

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is quite an avid social media user. The popular face recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself.

Anjana looked every boy stunning in the picture, sitting along a river bank. The picture appears to have been taken from an outdoor shoot. The actress is dressed up in yellow and pink ethnic attire and matching bangles. In the picture, she seemed to be enjoying the scenic beauty.

Anjana captioned the picture writing, "#helloeveryone#loveyouall".

Take a look:

On the work front, Anjana will next be seen in 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions. Her other projects includes, 'Ram Dulari' and Pyar Kahe Banaya Ram Ne'.

Often referred as the 'Bhojpuri hotcake', Anjana was recently awarded the prestigious Uttar Pradesh Samman Awards.