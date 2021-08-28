Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit alleges girl in viral nude video not her, claims MMS leaked to tarnish her image

New Delhi: After Bhojpuri actress, Trisha Kar Madhu's intimate video with her boyfriend went viral, a similar clipping hit the internet, with many alleging that it's another Bhojpuri star, Priyanka Pandit. However, the latter has denied it outrightly.

Days after the nude video clipping went viral, Bhojpuri actress Priyanka Pandit broke her silence on the matter. According to a report in News18com, she maintained that the girl in the video is not her. While speaking to the media, she said that it's an old video that has resurfaced again after Trisha's MMS scandal.

Priyanka alleged that someone is trying to tarnish her image so that it hampers her movie career and that's why this particular video has been made viral.

Earlier, IANS quoted her saying, "The viral video is not mine. The girl showing the sexual content only looks like me. The video is also old."

She reportedly filed a written complaint in connection with the matter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Pandit is active on social media and shares her posts regularly.