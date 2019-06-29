close

Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa breaks the internet with her moves - Watch

Monalisa ditched an ethnic wear and danced to the song in a grey top and denim shorts. "Kamariya... Style...," she wrote.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa's dance moves on 'Loveyatri' song 'Kamariya' is all you need to see today. She posted the video just an hour ago and netizens are going gaga over her moves. 

"Kamariya... Style... #passion #dance #kamariya," she captioned the video. Also, Monalisa ditched an ethnic wear and danced to the song in a grey top and denim shorts. Her expressions too are on the point. "Gorgeous" and "fabulous" are the comments on the post. 

Here's the video we are talking about:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A couple of days ago, she had posted a picture of herself chilling at her home in the same outfit and needless to say, the post got crazy viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Monalisa definitely knows how to keep her two million followers on Instagram hooked by posting interesting videos and posts. Her timeline is full of such posts and pictures from her shoot diaries. She currently plays the antagonist Mohana in the TV show 'Nazar'. Monalisa has kept us updates with many posts from 'Nazar' shoot and here are some of them.

Monalisa has worked with several top stars in the Bhojpuri industry. After her stint in 'Bigg Boss', she became a household name.

She is married to Vikrant Rajpoot. 

