Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa dances to Madhuri Dixit's song 'Ghagra' in bridal avatar - Watch

New Delhi: And, Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is yet again breaking the internet with her dance moves. This time, she danced to Madhuri Dixit and Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Ghagra' from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' in a bridal avatar. Just like how Monalisa rules the TV and Bhojpuri industries, she rules Instagram too. The actress makes sure her fans get to see her on a daily basis via her posts. She often treats her Instafam to some beautiful pictures and videos of herself and the posts go crazy viral.

This video of Monalisa has also garnered several views. It appears to be taken during one of her projects and Monalisa wrote that she is missing her sets.

"The Ghaghra Was Really Heavy... And The Jewelleries Too...I can See How I Am Taking Small Steps," read the caption to her post.

Watch how Monalisa is winning her fans over with her dance moves:

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, became a household name after featuring in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. After the show, she shifted her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, who often features in her posts.