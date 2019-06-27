Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa gives major summer vibes in denim shorts and tee

New Delhi: Monalisa, who is known for her acting chops and blockbuster songs in Bhojpuri cinema is these days seen as an evil force in daily soap 'Nazar'. She has been showered with positive reviews from fans and has got a big thumbs up for her act.

She plays Mohana on the show and often shares sneak-peek pictures and on-set clicks on Instagram. In her recent post, Mona can be seen chilling at her place and is beating the summer heat in cool denim shorts and grey tee.

She wrote in the caption: “Every Moment Matters... #myzone #metime #chilling #homesweethome.”

With 2 million followers on Instagram, the actress is riding high on the popularity charts on social media.

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured on the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.