Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s ‘Sunday vibes’ light up Instagram and how!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell-TV star Monalisa’s Instagram posts light up the social media platform every other day and we also know that her Instafam waits with bated breath to see her gorgeous pictures and videos. As of now, when the country is under lockdown owing to the coronavirus outbreak, Monalisa is keeping her fans hooked to her posts, through which, she also shares some motivational messages.

In her recent post, Monalisa pulls off a casual look and smiles for the perfect photo as the sun rays fall on her face. The picture also gives the perfect weekend feel. “When You Focus On The Good... The Good Gets Better... #goodmorning #behappy #sundayvibes #smile,” she captioned her picture, which has her dressed in a black outfit.

Take a look:

Off late, Monalisa has shared some jaw-dropping throwback pictures of herself and some rib-tickling TikTok videos too. We have them collated here for you:

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.