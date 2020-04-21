हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa shows off her bareback in a 'stay home' workout post!

Once a Bhojpuri actress and now a popular television actress, Monalisa is making sure to keep this quarantine time a busy and productive one for her. Not missing out on her workout and exercise, the stunner shared her latest  'stay home' workout picture on social media. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa shows off her bareback in a &#039;stay home&#039; workout post!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Once a Bhojpuri actress and now a popular television actress, Monalisa is making sure to keep this quarantine time a busy and productive one for her. Not missing out on her workout and exercise, the stunner shared her latest  'stay home' workout picture on social media. 

Monalisa's caption reads: Wake Up Beauty... Its Time To Beast ... #workout #noexcuses #pushyourself #stayhome #staysafe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wake Up Beauty ... Its Time To Beast ... #workout #noexcuses #pushyourself #stayhome #staysafe

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Showing off her toned body and bareback, Monalisa highlights the importance of working out even when at home to stay fit and fab. 

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time. 

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for an extension in the lockdown which continues till May 3, 2020, as of now. 

 

Tags:
Monalisabhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressmonalisa picsMonalisa Instagram
Next
Story

Meet Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel - the new star on the block in Bhojpuri industry!
Corona Meter
  • 18601Confirmed
  • 3252Discharged
  • 590Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT4M7S

Is there a political conspiracy behind lynching of Hindu saints in Maharashtra's Palghar?