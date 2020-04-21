Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa shows off her bareback in a 'stay home' workout post!

New Delhi: Once a Bhojpuri actress and now a popular television actress, Monalisa is making sure to keep this quarantine time a busy and productive one for her. Not missing out on her workout and exercise, the stunner shared her latest 'stay home' workout picture on social media.

Monalisa's caption reads: Wake Up Beauty... Its Time To Beast ... #workout #noexcuses #pushyourself #stayhome #staysafe

Showing off her toned body and bareback, Monalisa highlights the importance of working out even when at home to stay fit and fab.

She has a solid social media presence with 3 million followers on Instagram alone. Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2'.

The stars are making sure to inspire people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing in this tough time.

The deadly novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives globally. And to curb the situation, the government has called for an extension in the lockdown which continues till May 3, 2020, as of now.