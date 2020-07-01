हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee shares her first look from upcoming film 'Panchali'

'Panchali' is Rani's second film with director Rajkumar Pandey. The duo previously worked together in 'Naagin'. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee shares her first look from upcoming film &#039;Panchali&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Rani Chatterjee has announced her new project much to the excitement of all her fans. Her upcoming film is titled 'Panchali'. She shared her first look from the film recently on Instagram and asked her fans if they liked it or not? The poster features Rani flaunting her hourglass figure. Her other co-stars are also part of the frame.

'Panchali' is Rani's second film with director Rajkumar Pandey. The duo previously worked together in 'Naagin'. Rani also shared that Rajkumar has given break to many people in the industry and always promotes new talent.

Take a look at Rani's first look in 'Panchali'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, in a separate Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Rani revealed that she is facing non-stop online trolling. The actress alleged that she has been called "fat" and "old" by trolls.

Rani said that she is quite depressed with the trolling and has sought help from Mumbai Police.

Read her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rani Chatterjee is one of the A-listers of the Bhojpuri industry and is also among the highest-paid actresses. She has several hit films and songs to her credit. 

Rani ChatterjeeRani Chatterjee filmsRani Chatterjee panchali
