Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa's message to fans amid lockdown - Don't Panic!

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri sensation turned television star Monalisa has once again urged her fans not to panic in this time of crisis owing to the deadly novel coronavirus. In order to not let the virus spread any further, PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday (March 24, 2020) announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the country and urged everyone to adhere to the instructions.

Monalisa also decided to reiterate the point and urged everyone not to take it lightly and shared the PM's tweet. She, however, added that there is no need to panic as all the essential commodities will be available during the lockdown period.

Here's her post on Instagram:

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to stop coronavirus spread, social media was flooded with reactions.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, this pandemic flu has claimed over 16,000 deaths reportedly.

All the movie and television shoots have been put to a halt amid the crisis and film releases too have been pushed ahead.