Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s sun-kissed pics are here to brighten up your day

New Delhi: Oh, hello there, Monalisa! You look so lovely in these pictures. The Bhojpuri bombshell on Thursday lit up Instagram with her sun-kissed pictures and said that she just couldn’t stop posing. In a black and white striped casual dress, Monalisa flaunts her different poses with a smile and captioned the post as, “Kissed By The Sun... And I Couldn’t Stop Posing #goodmorning #sunkissed #poser #happyme #selflove.”

Take a look:

Monalisa’s posts always brighten up the days of her fans. She is an avid social media user and is followed by 1.3 million people on Instagram. Under lockdown, she is continuously giving her fans a glimpse of how her days look like now.

Her comic timing with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on TikTok has also garnered several views:

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.