Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey dons the chef’s hat again, learn to make desi pizza from her

It’s quite an easy recipe and with Aamrapali teaching her fans, it’s fun to watch her.

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey dons the chef’s hat again, learn to make desi pizza from her
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: With no shoots lined-up, the stars are spending time at their homes and at the same time, some of them are experimenting with new things like Aamrapali Dubey. The Bhojpuri sizzler, who is quite active on Instagram, is now spending ample time on YouTube too. She has posted some interesting food vlogs and make-up and hair tutorial video.

In her recent vlog, Aamrapali teaches her fans how to make a pizza at home right from scratch and that too a desi one. It’s quite an easy recipe and with Aamrapali teaching her fans, it’s fun to watch her.

She posted about her new vlog on Instagram and wrote, “Finalllyyyy... bohot hi mehnat ke baad mera new vlog aa chuka hai please watch it guys.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finalllyyyy... bohot hi mehnat ke baad mera new vlog aa chuka hai please watch it guys  link in bio 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Here is the vlog:

Earlier, Aamrapali had revealed that she will soon be posting a workout vlog too and her fans couldn’t be more excited.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.

Aamrapali Dubey
