Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa adds glam to old song ‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’ with Nirahua

New Delhi: Every other day, Bhojpuri industry fans make song old songs trend on YouTube. The industry boasts of a massive fan following and amid the lockdown, when no new films or songs are releasing, people seem to be binging on the old playlist. Monalisa is one all-time favourite actress, who, despite moving out of the industry continues to rule the hearts of many.

We recently chanced upon an old song of her with Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ and it is creating waves online almost after a decade of its release.

The song is titled ‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’. It narrates the love and trust between Monalisa and Nirahua’s on-screen characters. Monalisa adds glam to the entire song with her looks and moves.

‘Ho Gainee Deewana Tohra Pyar Mein’ was sung by Udit Narayan and Kalpana.

Watch it here:

Both Monalisa and Nirahua’s old songs are trending big time currently. Some of them are ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’, 'Chehra Tohar', ‘Dares Tohar Farji’ and ‘Gor Kariya’.

As of now, Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2' while Nirahua entertains fans with his Bhojpuri films and songs.