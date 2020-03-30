Bhojpuri stunner Aamrapali Dubey donates Rs 2.5 lakh to combat coronavirus pandemic, Akshara Singh contributes too

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actresses Aamrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh have been lauded by their fans for their contribution to fight the deadly coronavirus which has brought the entire world to a standstill. Aamrapali has donated Rs 2.5 lakh while Akshara has contributed Rs 1 lakh. Aamrapali has donated Rs 1 lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50 lakh to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

After the news of Aamrapali’s donation hit headlines, she was flooded with messages from fans appreciating her efforts and many said that she has set an example. To which, Aamrapali replied by saying, “I just tried to do my bit towards humanity, you guys please do yours.”

It is to be noted that the Bhojpuri stunner didn’t post about her contribution on social media, it was her loyal fans who first shared the news, after which she thanked some of them personally on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Akshara posted a photo of herself with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh and shared that she will donate the amount to Bihar CM’s Relief Fund to fight coronavirus. She categorically mentioned that she wasn’t in favour of sharing her photo, but some people in the industry asked her to do so. Take a look at her post here:

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The number of coronavirus cases has already crossed 1,000 and the death toll is 29 as of Monday morning.