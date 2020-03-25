हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh thanks coronavirus fighters, urges people to stay home during lockdown – Watch

In a TikTok video, Akshara showed the importance of wearing a mask and with a placard in hand, she thanked the COVID-19 fighters for working day and night during the crisis and requested people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh thanks coronavirus fighters, urges people to stay home during lockdown – Watch
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@singhakshara

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, like other celebs, took to Instagram to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus and urged everyone to respect the government’s decision of a three-week lockdown. In a TikTok video, Akshara showed the importance of wearing a mask and with a placard in hand, she thanked the COVID-19 fighters for working day and night during the crisis and requested people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Watch the video here:

The coronavirus, which originated from China, has brought the world to a standstill. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it to be a pandemic. Hence, in order to prevent its spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday night that India will observe a 21-day lockdown.

Akshara enjoys a massive fan-following and her post is sure to send out a strong message.

She has over 50 films to her credit and is said to be one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. She also is a talented singer and has crooned many songs.

Akshara SinghCOVID-19Coronavirus
