Bhojpuri stunner Akshara Singh thanks coronavirus fighters, urges people to stay home during lockdown – Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, like other celebs, took to Instagram to spread awareness about the deadly coronavirus and urged everyone to respect the government’s decision of a three-week lockdown. In a TikTok video, Akshara showed the importance of wearing a mask and with a placard in hand, she thanked the COVID-19 fighters for working day and night during the crisis and requested people to stay indoors and stay safe.

Watch the video here:

The coronavirus, which originated from China, has brought the world to a standstill. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it to be a pandemic. Hence, in order to prevent its spread, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared on Tuesday night that India will observe a 21-day lockdown.

Akshara enjoys a massive fan-following and her post is sure to send out a strong message.

She has over 50 films to her credit and is said to be one of the highest-paid actresses of the industry. She also is a talented singer and has crooned many songs.