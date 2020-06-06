Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa sits pretty in a thigh-high slit floral gown - See pic

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa, who has now moved to television successfully is quite popular on social media. She recently posted a sizzling picture of hers sitting pretty in a thigh-high slit floral gown.

Monalisa strikes a pretty pose in the throwback picture. Check it out here:

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. She has a solid social media presence with 3.2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Monalisa, this year was seen on 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

Mona was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.