Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee works out at home, urges everyone to stay indoors in wake of coronavirus pandemic

Rani Chatterjee is working out at home and has urged everyone to follow the same for a better and healthy lifestyle, but at the same time, she also appealed to everyone to stay indoors as a preventive measure to contain the deadly virus.

Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee works out at home, urges everyone to stay indoors in wake of coronavirus pandemic
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@ranichatterjeeofficial

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee, who is a fitness freak, hasn’t let the coronavirus pandemic affect her workout regime. So what if the gyms are shut, Rani has found a new way to work out and stay fit. She is working out at home and has urged everyone to follow the same for a better and healthy lifestyle, but at the same time, she also appealed to everyone to stay indoors as a preventive measure to contain the deadly virus.

See what Rani posted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#workout #athomeworkout  #coronavirüsü

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Most of the state governments in India have imposed a lockdown owing to the outbreak, which has claimed 10 lives so far. The number of COVID-19 patients is increasing rapidly and as of now, nearly 500 cases have been reported.

Amid the lockdown, Rani is utilizing her time like this, as she usually doesn’t get any off days owing to her busy schedule. The diva has shared glimpses of how she is spending her self-isolation period by simply relaxing in her garden and balcony or spending time working out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Single haq se flirt sabse  #badmashladki #memyself

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 #selflove #iloveme #picoftheday

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Rani is over a decade old in the industry and has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film business. On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham', her upcoming project.

Rani Chatterjee
