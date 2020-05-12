हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s romantic song ‘Ae Shona’ is here to rule YouTube

'Ae Shona' talks about love and only love. Aamrapali looks like a million bucks in a sari and she grooves to the beats with utmost perfection.

Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s romantic song ‘Ae Shona’ is here to rule YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are adored by one an all. They have given the industry some super successful films and blockbuster songs and one of them is ‘Ae Shona’ from the film ‘Sher Singh’. It is a romantic number and shows their great chemistry. ‘Ae Shona’ talks about love and only love. Aamrapali looks like a million bucks in a sari and she grooves to the beats with utmost perfection. Pawan’s love for her is reflected in his body language.

‘Ae Shona’ has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh and has been composed by Chote Baba.

Watch ‘Ae Shona’ here:

Pawan Singh has been ruling YouTube now, Recently, his songs like ‘Badnaam Kar Dogi’, 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya', ‘Babu Babu’ and 'Dusar Duwaar' rocked the playlist. 'Dusar Duwaar' saw him again with Aamrapali.

Aamrapali Dubeypawan singh. aamrapali dubey pawan singh songs
